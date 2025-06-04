53 brand new affordable homes will be built in Doncaster after gaining planning permission from the council.

Eight of the 10 councillors on the planning committee at the City of Doncaster Council voted to grant permission, in a decision branded as “disgusting” by residents.

Steve Wright, aged 65, from Adwick-le-Street, where the development will be built, spoke during the meeting in opposition to the application.

He asked members: “Why were there no houses built on the land before? The answer was this land was part of a [past] planning application as a dedicated green space.”

Mr Wright said two previous ward councillors, Sarah Smith and John Mounsey, had previously told him it was “dedicated green space” for local residents.

It was the top concern for residents, he said, that the local green space was being cut.

However, planning law states green space obligations can be met “off-site” too. It means Strata, the applicants and developers, will make a financial contribution of £40,000 for improvements to nearby Adwick Park – which has the capacity to support the new development.

The plans would see 53 dwellings – a block of four one-bed flats; 12 two-bed homes; 36 three-bed homes; and one two-bed bungalow – built on land off of Lutterworth Drive in Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.

Every property on the development would be “social rented” affordable housing.

A report presented to councillors on the planning committee stated: “All the issues raised by the public including matters like design, amenity, highways and ecology have been satisfactorily resolved.”

Addressing the committee, Katie Milnes spoke on behalf of Strata. She said: “We worked really hard with Doncaster Council to bring forward affordable housing on this site.

“The site is allocated for housing delivery in the local plan.”

Ms Milnes cited a local “shortfall” of one-, two-, and three-bed housing in the area, which the development would address.

Planning permission was granted, with conditions, after a vote. Eight councillors vote to grant permission; one, Councillor Vicky Lawson, voted against; and the last, Cllr Steve Cox, abstained.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the decision, Steve Wright said: “I think it’s absolutely disgusting that they are allowing the green spaces to be reduced.

“Every plan has identified that as green space… This was always identified as green space.”