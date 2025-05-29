Doncaster secures £57million in NHS England funding for ‘Better Care Fund’

NHS England has allocated Doncaster authorities more than £57million for 2025/26 as part of the city’s Better Care Fund plan – which aims to improve health and social care services.

The Better Care Fund (BCF) is a shared budget between the City of Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

A council report, which will be presented to the Doncaster Health and Wellbeing Board next week, states: “BCF funded activity mainly supports working age and older adults to stay well for longer and prevent health problems from getting worse and help people to live at home and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.”

The £57m funding includes £3.4m from the Disabled Facilities Grant; a £33.8m minimum NHS contribution; and £20.1m from the improved Better Care Fund grant (iBCF).

Members of the Health and Wellbeing Board will meet on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to “sign-off” BCF plans.

They have been recommended by officers to “endorse” the budget allocations received from NHS England.

It is the first meeting of the Health and Wellbeing Board since the local elections on May 1.

The board will be chaired, as previously, by the relevant member of Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet – namely Cllr James Church, the portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, planning and public health.