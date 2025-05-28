Traffic concerns over planned Doncaster housing development with 100% affordable homes
An additional 73 letters were submitted to the City of Doncaster Council’s planning committee opposing the plans submitted by developers Strata and trustees of RS Williams.
The sheer volume of representations has meant the development was referred to the Doncaster Council planning committee for a decision.
The plans would see 53 dwellings – a block of four one-bed flats; 12 two-bed homes; 36 three-bed homes; and one two-bed bungalow – built on land off of Lutterworth Drive in Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Planning officers have recommended councillors grant permission for the development with conditions, including that the development remains 100 per cent affordable housing and the developers make an open space contribution of over £40,000 to improve Adwick Park.
The report, which will be presented to councillors at the meeting, states “all the issues raised by the public including matters like design, amenity, highways and ecology have been satisfactorily resolved”.
A petition with 156 signatures was submitted raising concerns over traffic, loss of privacy, pollution and drainage, amongst other things.
These concerns were largely echoed by 73 additional letters objecting to the proposals.
22 respondents to the public consultation on the proposal in 2022 “supported the proposed residential development”, the planning report said.
Councillors sitting on the planning committee will make a final decision on the application on June 3, 2025.
