156 people have signed a petition raising concerns over a 53 dwelling residential development – made up entirely of affordable housing – proposed for vacant land in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An additional 73 letters were submitted to the City of Doncaster Council’s planning committee opposing the plans submitted by developers Strata and trustees of RS Williams.

The sheer volume of representations has meant the development was referred to the Doncaster Council planning committee for a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans would see 53 dwellings – a block of four one-bed flats; 12 two-bed homes; 36 three-bed homes; and one two-bed bungalow – built on land off of Lutterworth Drive in Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.

The land off of Lutterworth Drive where 53 dwellings - all affordable housing - are planned. | Google

Planning officers have recommended councillors grant permission for the development with conditions, including that the development remains 100 per cent affordable housing and the developers make an open space contribution of over £40,000 to improve Adwick Park.

The report, which will be presented to councillors at the meeting, states “all the issues raised by the public including matters like design, amenity, highways and ecology have been satisfactorily resolved”.

A petition with 156 signatures was submitted raising concerns over traffic, loss of privacy, pollution and drainage, amongst other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development off of Lutterworth Drive in Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster, is planned to be 100 per cent affordable housing. | Doncaster planning portal

These concerns were largely echoed by 73 additional letters objecting to the proposals.

22 respondents to the public consultation on the proposal in 2022 “supported the proposed residential development”, the planning report said.

Councillors sitting on the planning committee will make a final decision on the application on June 3, 2025.