Concerns for ‘overstretched’ Doncaster GP practices among objections to plans for 150 dwelling development
The plans, submitted by Stonebridge Homes, consist of 115 dwellings for “market housing” and 35 dwellings for “affordable housing” would be built off of Hatfield Lane in Barnby Dun, Doncaster.
A report written by planning officers, which will be presented to councillors on the planning committee at its next meeting, states the proposal “meets all key policy requirements in respect of affordable housing, public open space, education, and biodiversity net gain”.
It recommends that councillors grant planning permission for the development, subject to a list of conditions.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority requested the City of Doncaster Council require the developers to pay more than £80,000 for bus service and infrastructure improvements if permission is granted.
The authority’s education department additionally requested Stonebridge Homes pay over £605,000 to help fund 25 places across two nearby schools.
63 representations objecting to the plans were submitted by residents close to the planned development.
A number of concerns were raised including the impact on public services, such as local GP practices, which the planning report states are “considered overstretched”.
Councillors on the committee will attend their first meeting on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, when they will be asked to make a final decision on the application. Councillors are not required to follow officer recommendations.
