Residents in Doncaster have raised concerns about already stretched public services as the City of Doncaster Council prepares to make a decision on a huge 150 dwelling development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, submitted by Stonebridge Homes, consist of 115 dwellings for “market housing” and 35 dwellings for “affordable housing” would be built off of Hatfield Lane in Barnby Dun, Doncaster.

A report written by planning officers, which will be presented to councillors on the planning committee at its next meeting, states the proposal “meets all key policy requirements in respect of affordable housing, public open space, education, and biodiversity net gain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recommends that councillors grant planning permission for the development, subject to a list of conditions.

150 new homes are proposed for land off of Hatfield Lane in Barnby Dun, Doncaster. | Doncaster planning portal

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority requested the City of Doncaster Council require the developers to pay more than £80,000 for bus service and infrastructure improvements if permission is granted.

The authority’s education department additionally requested Stonebridge Homes pay over £605,000 to help fund 25 places across two nearby schools.

63 representations objecting to the plans were submitted by residents close to the planned development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of concerns were raised including the impact on public services, such as local GP practices, which the planning report states are “considered overstretched”.

Councillors on the committee will attend their first meeting on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, when they will be asked to make a final decision on the application. Councillors are not required to follow officer recommendations.