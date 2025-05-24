Anyone hoping for fireworks in the first City of Doncaster Council meeting since Reform UK’s surge will be disappointed as councillors went through 12 agenda items in record time – with little to no discussion.

Each year, councillors arrive in the Civic Office council chamber for the annual general meeting (AGM). It is a usually quiet affair where discussions on committee chairs and vice-chairs are dealt with in advance during private conversations.

Councillors swept through 12 agenda items in less than 20 minutes before new council chair and civic mayor, councillor Tim Needham, drew the meeting to a close.

The council confirmed a number of agenda points in the quick meeting, including the new chairs and vice-chairs of different committees, diary of meetings and appointments to public bodies outside the council.

The City of Doncaster Council breezed through its AGM with little to no drama. | LDRS

Just two elected members made any comments during the meeting – Mayor Ros Jones and Conservative councillor Jane Cox.

Mayor Jones opened the second part of the AGM, after the Civic Mayor making ceremonies at the Mansion House earlier in the day, by addressing the new council for the first time.

She said: “The local elections were fought on national issues of which we have very little say or control at a local level such as immigration, cost of living and the decision to means-test the winter fuel payment.

Mayor Ros Jones told the council Labour lost many councillors due to "national issues". | City of Doncaster Council

“Although these are national issues, they matter to people locally. I have always listened to local people, and I always will. So, in relation to those national issues, I hear you, I get it. It is disappointing that we have lost many good councillors over these national issues.”

She said the government needed to bring about the change they promised before the general election in 2024.

“Talk is cheap,” Jones added, “Actions speak louder than words. It is up to all councillors within this chamber, to work with me and this council, to deliver for our neighbourhoods, our communities and our Doncaster.”

She said her priorities for the next four years involved reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport with what she called “the single biggest investment in Doncaster for a generation”.

The Mayor added she wanted to deliver jobs and growth in the city, as well as improved public services.

Councillor Jane Cox was the only member, other than Mayor Jones and Civic Mayor Tim Needham, to speak during the meeting. | City of Doncaster Council

Councillor Cox’s contribution came after Mayor Jones confirmed all Labour councillors would voluntarily be undertaking DBS checks.

She said she and the Conservatives welcomed DBS checks for councillors, but said the party called for this “years ago”.

Council meetings will again cease for a week, before returning in June 2025 as new committees meet for the first time.