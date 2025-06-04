Councillors on the City of Doncaster Council planning committee have voted to defer a decision on planning permission for a 150 dwelling development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members concluded they needed answers from the council’s education department on how it calculates figures regarding school places for developments.

The planning application, from Stonebridge Homes, would have seen a large new development built off of Hatfield Lane in Barnby Dun, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by planning officers given to councillors before the committee meeting said the developers would be asked to make financial contributions to local schools, including Hungerhill, to provide additional school places.

A visual plan for the 150 home development proposed by Stonebridge Homes. | Planning

£605,000 would have funded 25 additional places across nearby schools.

It prompted questions from Councillors Steve Cox, Neil Wood and others - with Wood referencing other developments near to Hungerhill school which would add to demand.

Cox moved to defer the decision on planning permission until staff from the council’s education department came to offer clarity. Wood asked if a cumulative figure for places at schools affected by multiple developments to be put in council reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote was carried and the application will come back to planning at a later date.

The plans consist of 115 dwellings for “market housing” and 35 dwellings for “affordable housing”.

The council report stated the proposal “meets all key policy requirements in respect of affordable housing, public open space, education, and biodiversity net gain”.

The planning committee met at the Doncaster Civic Office on June 3, 2025. | LDRS

63 representations objecting to the plans were submitted by residents close to the planned development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of concerns were raised including the impact on public services, such as local GP practices, which the planning report states are “considered overstretched”.

However, officers informed councillors on the committee the GP practice locally “is still accepting new patients and there are others also nearby”.

Katie Purdam, who spoke to the committee on behalf of Stonebridge Homes, said: “The scheme has been subject to a number of changes since it was first submitted.”

She said it was an “opportunity”, shaped with the local community and council, “to deliver much need housing on the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals have been designed with community in mind,” she told the meeting.

New Reform UK councillor Chris Kidger pressed Ms Purdam on a particular line from the application, which stated there was no risk of flooding to the properties.

Kidger wanted to know how Stonebridge Homes could make such a claim.

Ms Purdam said the development has been designed in a way to keep properties safe and suitable, even in severe storms.

A decision on the application will be made at a future date.