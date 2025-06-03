Doncaster’s four members of parliament have welcomed a “fantastic” £26million investment in UK schools which they say is “fixing the foundations” of education for children in the city.

A number of schools in Doncaster will benefit from a Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) which will go to upgrading classrooms and buildings.

In statements to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, all four of the city’s Labour MPs praised the government investment.

Sally Jameson MP, Doncaster Central, said it was “fantastic” to see the government “investing in our children”.

“I welcome the government’s plan to improve education in Doncaster,” she said, “I know that Hawthorn Primary School in my constituency will benefit from these improvements.

“Labour’s Plan for Change is bringing in the much-needed investment that Doncaster deserves and will give our part of the world a much brighter future.”

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, said the funding was evidence of Labour “turning the page through our Plan for Change” and turning schools into “a safe environment where [local children] can achieve and thrive”.

The Net Zero Secretary added: “This investment will deliver energy efficient, warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces that are not just fit for lessons, but for the future.”

Lee Pitcher, the new MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, added: “This investment will go a long way to improving the lives of our children and ensure that they can learn in safe, warm classrooms after 14 years of decline.

“This is the least we should expect for our young people, and I’m delighted the government is putting this money to good use.”

Defense Secretary John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, revealed Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy would also be one of the local schools benefiting from the CIF.

He said he was “pleased” with the investment, adding: “It’s what students, families and teachers deserve after years of neglect.

“Combined with millions of pounds of investment in our hospitals this government is delivering on improving the dire state of our public services that we inherited when we took office.”

Healey refers to more than £3m ringfenced for Doncaster Royal Infirmary for fire-safety works, which the government claims will help patients benefit from better services and facilities across the health system.