The City of Doncaster Council has not required the use of covert surveillance for trading standards investigations for the last three years, according to a council report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council’s last authorised use of surveillance was in 2022, when the investigatory power was used twice.

A report to the authority’s audit committee shows there have been zero authorisations of surveillance operations for trading standards in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Trading Standards have not had the need to use any RIPA powers as they have been able to investigate cases using their other powers together with new approaches, such as using a trained sniffer dog to locate illicit tobacco on premises.”

Doncaster Civic Office | LDRS

RIPA refers to the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 which provides the mechanism for local authorities to use covert surveillance and covert human intelligence sources (undercover officers and sources).

The report says: “This power has been utilised by trading standards in the use of covert recordings for test purchases of illicit and counterfeit products such as alcohol, tobacco and branded goods, or for underage sales.”

Doncaster Council’s audit committee will be presented the report, along with the procedures and policy surrounding authorisation of covert investigatory powers, in an update at their July meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members will gather in the chamber at Doncaster Civic Office for the meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The report also reveals the council were recently inspected by the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office in May 2025.

It states a letter from the IPCO received a few days after the inspection said: “It is clear to my Inspector that your Council takes its responsibilities in relation to the management of covert activities seriously and this is reflected in the quality of the application and authorisation viewed during the course of the inspection.

“The Council continues to perform well, and the staff engaged with, are fully aware of their responsibilities and eager to achieve the highest of standards.”