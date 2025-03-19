The leadership of the Conservative Party on the City of Doncaster Council have shared concerns of “huge risk” surrounding the decision to begin franchising with South Yorkshire’s buses.

Councillors Steve Cox and Nick Allen, leader and deputy leader of the group, said the problems faced by local public transport services “cannot be solved by franchising alone”.

Their comments come after Mayor Ros Jones’ enthusiasm for the decision announced by the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, yesterday (March 18, 2025).

In a joint statement, Cllrs Cox and Allen said: “This decision has been talked about for some time and has been the subject of much speculation.

Councillor Steve Cox, Conservatives leader on Doncaster Council. | LDRS

“The point [of this decision] was to try and grab headlines and generate good publicity for Labour ahead of the Mayoral election in Doncaster.

“We’re confident that voters see through this and recognise the huge risks involved with exposing our bus network to this deal. Bear in mind that Doncaster already subsidises the trams in Sheffield.

“It’s not a good deal and people really ought to see through it. No new improvements to bus services are guaranteed by this proposal yet we, taxpayers no matter how big or small, are expected to take the risks.”

Councillor Nick Allen, Conservatives deputy leader on Doncaster Council. | LDRS

Yesterday, Mayor Jones said the decision by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) would yield improvements, but it would take time.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Our bus network across Doncaster and South Yorkshire is not fit for purpose, for too long private bus operators have decided on routes, timetables and fare prices.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard aboard a vintage Sheffield 1952 bus on the day that the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority decided to take buses back under public control, March 18, 2025. | LDRS

“We have taken the decision to bring our buses back under public control, enabling us to put passengers back at the heart of our public transport system.”

Mayor Coppard’s announcement comes after a lengthy public consultation over the New Year.

The policy, which will see SYMCA take control of timetables, routes and fares, will start in 2027.