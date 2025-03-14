The closure of a Natwest branch on a Doncaster high street has taken its next step as the business lodged plans to remove signage and ATMs.

Natwest has previously said it was closing its branch on Bank Street, Mexborough, as part of a raft of high street closures.

The application, submitted to the City of Doncaster Council planning department in recent weeks, illustrates how external signage and an ATM machine to the front will be removed, returning the building to its bare, original shape.

A statement submitted by agents on behalf of the banking giant said: “The scope of removal work to the building will be minimal and will not affect the condition of the building. Removals will cause no harm or loss to the original building.

The NatWest bank in Mexborough is under threat of closure.

“Material used for the infills will match the original detail.”

The historic building, which has a date stone for 1874, was built for the Sheffield Banking Company whose initials appear on the portico.

It is unlisted but is found in the Mexborough Conservation Area which encompasses many buildings on both sides of Bank Street.

Images submitted in the application show external signage and ATMs which will be removed in red. | LDRS

Local media reported widespread condemnation of the closure from local politicians, including Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

The Labour frontbencher, who is Keir Starmer’s Net Zero Secretary, reportedly wrote to the firm asking they rethink.

City councillors also spoke out with their dismay over the decision, with Mexborough First’s Sean Gibbons adding it’s “just what this town doesn’t need”.