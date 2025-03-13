Doncaster’s Health & Wellbeing Board (HWB) have endorsed a new action plan for improving minority health.

The plan, presented to the board by consultant Dr Victor Joseph, aims to improve access to health and adult social services, as well as awareness for mental health support amongst Doncaster’s minority groups.

Dr Joseph explained how the plan had been designed in collaboration with numerous local community groups.

If all goes as expected, the action plan should be completed in 2026, according to the published timescales.

The Civic Office in Waterdale, Doncaster. Home of the City of Doncaster Council. | LDRS

It is said the action plan will address “the health needs of the various ethnic minority groups identified in the health needs assessment report 2023”, which includes asylum seekers; the African community; the Caribbean community; the Chinese community; the Muslim Ladies Group; the Polish community; and the Roma community in Doncaster.

Earlier in the meeting, local man Tim Brown asked if members of the HWB would take an “anti-racism pledge”.

Meeting chair councillor Nigel Ball said: “I think everybody in the council and in this room today would agree that racism does exist in wider society.

“I’m quite happy for officers to go away and take a look at [an anti-racism pledge] and from my perspective we will take on board.”