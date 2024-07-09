Police appeal launched to find missing 42-year-old Doncaster man
He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build and with black / grey hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey zip up jacket with a hood.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him. Have you seen Adam? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the force’s online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 293 of 4 July when you get in touch.
You can report information to South Yorkshire Police online here: https://orlo.uk/YZ63E
