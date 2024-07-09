Police appeal launched to find missing 42-year-old Doncaster man

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 42-year-old Doncaster man.

The man, named only as Adam, was last seen at 8pm on 4 July in the Darfield area of Barnsley.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build and with black / grey hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey zip up jacket with a hood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him. Have you seen Adam? Do you know where he might be?”

Police have launched an appeal to find misisng Adam.Police have launched an appeal to find misisng Adam.
Police have launched an appeal to find misisng Adam.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the force’s online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 293 of 4 July when you get in touch.

You can report information to South Yorkshire Police online here: https://orlo.uk/YZ63E

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceDarfieldBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.