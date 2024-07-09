Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 42-year-old Doncaster man.

The man, named only as Adam, was last seen at 8pm on 4 July in the Darfield area of Barnsley.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build and with black / grey hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey zip up jacket with a hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him. Have you seen Adam? Do you know where he might be?”

Police have launched an appeal to find misisng Adam.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the force’s online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 293 of 4 July when you get in touch.