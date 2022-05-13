Doncaster Mind charity will visit Lakeside Village on Saturday May 14 as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

It will visit the shopping outlet to encourage people to come along to its creative session and talk to staff and other people who may be in a similar situation to themselves.

Lakeside Village, Doncaster.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome our charity of the year Doncaster Mind along to the centre this weekend.

“Mental health awareness week is so important, particularly as the theme this year is isolation, and we wanted to get involved to provide an opportunity for people who may be struggling so they have somewhere to go to do something creative whilst meeting others.