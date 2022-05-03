In February this year, Pedal Power bike shop closed down after previous owner, John Stanley, decided to take a well-earned retirement.

The store was originally registered as ‘Pedal Power’ in 1980 but it was a bike shop there for many years prior to that.

Pedal Power, Doncaster's oldest bike shop, reopens under new management and a new look.

Now, the oldest bike shop in Doncaster has reopened under the new management of Chris Cuthbert – who has 20 years of mechanical experience on his PET.

Chris was born in Doncaster and previously worked at another bike shop in the town, Extreme Sports, and he has now worked with the landlord to keep Pedal Power open as a bike shop and continue its magnificent tradition.

The shop, which specialises in fixing bikes of all kinds, has received a new refurbishment in addition to the management changeover, with the shop being painted and modernised inside.

It will now also cover Ebikes with their new Ebike repair centre which is qualified in all major brands.

Chris said on the reopening: “It is just nice that it is still open. It means an awful lot to certainly me and people in Doncaster, it is key to the cycling scene and keeping it going.

"There is nothing really that we don’t do here.”

Pedal Power will now be open more hours than before too, with it opening 9am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with it being closed on Sundays and Mondays.

