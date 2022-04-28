Doncaster-based business invests in allotments for the local community

Tunstall Healthcare, a global market leading technology company, has worked with the parish council to improve the community area of the village allotments which provide Whitley residents with opportunities to grow healthy, fresh food while benefiting from fresh air and exercise.

Alvin Martin, Site Services Assistant, at Tunstall Healthcare who led the allotments project, commented: “We were asked after Christmas if we could help patch up the herb planters in the community area of the allotment, however we decided that the area required further improvements including new decking, fresh paint for the shed, replacing a disintegrated fire pit and installing shade.

Doncaster-based Tunstall Healthcare invests in allotment spaces for local community. Pic: Tunstall Healthcare.

"Tunstall has been located in Doncaster since it was founded in the 1950s and so investing in our local community is very important to us, particularly as many of our staff are themselves from the Doncaster area.”

The project saw Tunstall raise a total of £1,700, match funding the value of materials and goods donated by suppliers including Peter Fowler Electric, Middleton’s Waste Recycling, PPS Professional Paper Suppliers and Danum Air.

John White, vice chair at Whitley Parish Council, added: “Alvin and the team have done a fantastic job for us and we’re extremely grateful. I recently visited the upgraded community space and it looks brilliant.”

The CSR team also set up an allocated volunteer day to carry out the works including painting, transferring plants to new planters, levelling the ground, building a fire pit and constructing new decking. In total seven volunteers donated 55 hours over two days to complete the work.

Tina Gilson, a Whitley resident and one of the volunteers, really enjoyed getting involved in the project.

She said: “I’m really proud to have given something back to the community that I live in. Having the opportunity to volunteer on a community project has been fantastic, and it has made me really proud to work at Tunstall.”

Alongside the allotments project, Tunstall Healthcare has worked with the Parish Council on a range of initiatives including supplying goods for Christmas hampers and delivering them to elderly people in the community in 2021.

