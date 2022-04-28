Doncaster dancer, 13, competes in Irish World Championships and eyes Montreal next

Chloe Nattriss and her dance group in Doncaster, The McLeod Academy, attempted to qualify for the World Championships in Ireland last November.

Being just 13-years-old, Chloe was by far the youngest dancer in the group, with two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old making up the rest of the team.

This meant Chloe was competing in a higher age group of the 16-19 category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McLeod Academy of Irish Dance, Doncaster, competed in the Irish World Championships recently and target the Worlds in Montreal next.

Across all of the qualifiers in the UK, the Doncaster dance group were the only team from Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire to qualify for the Irish World Championships – an incredible achievement for such a young dance group.

The World Championships were held in Belfast this Easter, with 3,500 dancers from all over the world competing.

The McLeod Academy were one of just five English dance groups to qualify in their category, with 32 English teams in total.

13-year-old Chloe Nattriss is the youngest dancer at The Mcleod Academy

In Chloe Nattriss’s dance category, 32 teams competed for the number one prize, and after an early 4.30am start, they were judged by five adjudicators – two Canadian, two American and one Irish.

Arianna Nattriss, Chloe’s mother, was incredibly proud of her daughter and her team’s performance, saying: “The team danced incredibly.”

Despite the young age of Chloe and having to face off against dance groups in the age group above, she and her team did not let that deter them, earning a top 20 finish from one of the adjudicators.

Arianna said: “It was a fantastic learning experience and the team now have their eyes set on the worlds being held next year in Montreal.”

With the Doncaster dance groups now eyeing a place in next year’s world championships in Montreal, Canada, Chloe is now looking for someone to sponsor her and would love a sponsorship to help her achieve her aims of getting to Montreal.

Arianna says the achievements Chloe and The McLeod Academy have achieved are something that only one per cent of dancers achieve in their dancing careers and is desperate to Chloe compete in next year’s championships.