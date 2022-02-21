End of an era as much-loved Doncaster bicycle shop shuts after four decades

Pedal Power on St Sepulchre Gate closes for the final time on February 28.

During the covid pandemic there has been a huge demand from cyclists, however the shop’s owner John Stanley has taken the decision to enjoy a well earned retirement.

Customers have paid tribute to John who is retiring at the end of this month at the age of 70.

Bike enthusiast John Stanley is calling it a day. (Photo: Marie Caley).

John Stanley took over the shop 17 years ago.

The shop was first registered as Pedal Power in December 1980 but there has been a bicycle store there for many years before that.

John said: "It’s been along time for a little shop.

“I don’t sell bikes, I do all the services and repairs and accessories. It’s not a massive shop but I have lots and lots of customers.

“Loads of them have come in to say we are sorry to see you going.

"I tend to go that extra mile with things, I do a lot of things other shops end up charging for.

“If someone wants a quick adjustment on their bike I’ll do that or their tyres want blowing up I do all that for nothing. The jobs get done straight away as well. My prices are all really low.”

John added: “I feel a bit sad really because I enjoy doing it. When you get to 70 you’re about ready for it.

“Some shops, not just bike shops you can go in and some of them don’t even speak to you. Customers appreciate it if you have a chat with them.

“I give them advice about their bikes and it’s just nice to talk to people.”

"A lot of shops in Doncaster town centre have shut down and it’s a shame really because it’s ending up a ghost town. Other than the Frenchgate Centre a hell of a lot of shops are shut.

One regular customer who will be very sad to see the end of pedal Power is keen cyclist Ragbere Singh.

He said: “John is a credit to the community, in terms of his service .

“He's been very valuable to support people in local deprived area who are in the low end of poverty in terms of affordability, servicing bikes and keeping stocks of products.

He always has time for you and chats to his customers . He’s always been down to earth.

“Even though he is a business he does a lot of things for free pumping up tyres and minor repairs for free.

“He's offered a bespoke service which people have taken for granted but he's been a stalwart of the community.

“With all these big commercial bike shops opening and bicycles taking off in the past five years he's survived all that.