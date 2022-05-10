Mental Health Week: Help is at hand for those who need it in Doncaster

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until May 15 is loneliness.

The Doncaster Improving Access to Psychological Therapies Long Term Conditions (IAPT LTC) team at Cantley Health Centre is encouraging people to get in touch if their physical health condition is affecting their mental wellbeing.

The IAPT LTC service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of free psychological therapy support to help adults in Doncaster with long-term conditions like diabetes, heart disease, breathing problems and chronic pain.

The service offers free counselling and cognitive ‘thinking’ behaviour therapies that aim to support Doncaster residents to better cope with and manage low mood, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem as a result of not being able to get out much and causing them to become lonely.

Joanne Goulding, RDaSH Service Manager for Doncaster IAPT LTC, said: “Anyone of us can experience mental health problems at some point in our lives.

"Those with a long-term condition can find that they are not able to go out as often as they would like which in turn can lead to loneliness and impact on their mental wellbeing. I would encourage anyone who is struggling to please seek support.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “Doncaster Council is proud to be supporting Mental Health Awareness Week.

“It is a great opportunity for us to share all the work Doncaster Council and our Team Doncaster partners are doing to help people whose mental health might be affected by feelings of isolation.

“The last two years have been incredibly hard for lots of people so it is important everyone in Doncaster knows what help there is should you, a family member or friend need support.

“If you are struggling with your mental health, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Looking after yourself is so important and getting the help as early as possible is vital.”