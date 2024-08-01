Hunt on for "Donut Desperado" who swiped box of cakes from Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopsital chiefs at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have launched a hunt for a “Donut Desperado” who stole a box of sweet treats aimed at fundraising.

Bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have made the light-hearted appeal after a delivery from fast food chain Dunkin’ went missing from outside the hospital.

In a social media post headed “Mysterious Donut Desperado Strikes Doncaster Royal Infirmary,” a spokesperson said: “A routine Dunkin’ Donuts delivery turned into a frantic treasure hunt at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"The eagerly anticipated treats were left in an unknown location by a harried delivery driver.

The hunt is on for a Donut Desperado who swiped a box of donuts from Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Colleagues scoured the halls in a desperate search for their sugary salvation, led on by a desire to nab the first Boston Creme.

“However, the anticipation was short-lived.

"A shadowy figure, dubbed the "Donut Desperado," swooped in and snatched the box at the last moment.

“The elusive desperado left staff with empty hands and growling stomachs. The search continues, and the question remains: Who is the Donut Desperado? The Hospital Pastry Pilferer? The Infirmary Sweet Sneak?

The spokesperson later added: “Still at large, the Donut Desperado. Do not approach, may be covered in crumbs and/or icing and ganache,” and added: “On a more serious note - the missing donuts were purchased to be used as a way to raise sponsorships for a colleague running the London Marathon for Prostate UK.

"Whilst the idea may have passed, you can still sponsor our colleague.”

Jennifer Kirk is taking on the 26.2 mile race to support her dad who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

She said: “My dad has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones and spine. He is undergoing palliative chemotherapy to manage the pain and complications.

“Watching my dad’s strength and determination as he fights every day to be here for his family has inspired me to push my own limits. I am running not just for him, but for every family affected by prostate cancer. This disease is the most common cancer in men, and the need for better treatments and support systems is critical.

“By supporting me, you are directly contributing to Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that provides essential research, education, and support for patients and families affected by this illness.”

