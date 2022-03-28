Doncaster music boss in tribute to 'great guy' Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after death

The 50-year-old rock star was found dead at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia ahead of the band playing a music festival in South America at the weekend.

Jason Burns, owner of Doncaster Supanova Studios and a fellow drummer, revealed he had met Hawkins on a number of occasions.

Paying tribute, he said: “Awful news.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died in a hotel in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo: Getty).

I was lucky enough to meet Taylor Hawkins several times and see him play first hand and up close.

“What a drummer, what a loss

“He was one the greats of modern drumming. Great guy too.

"RIP.”

Tests have revealed that the drummer had opioids, marijuana and other drugs in his system before he died, according to Colombian investigators.

A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including anti-depressants.

The cause of death remains unknown and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.

Local officials said an ambulance was sent to the hotel after a man reported having chest pains.

He did not respond to resuscitation efforts and was declared dead, the city's health department said.

Hawkins' death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were "devastated" by the loss and pleaded for his family to be given privacy.

He joined the band in 1997 and on top of his drumming skills had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.