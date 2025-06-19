Doncaster mother and son die just eight days apart

A Doncaster mother and son died just eight days apart, an obiutary has said.

Elizabeth McDonagh of Thorne died on May 30 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary at the age of 89, an obituary said.

It described her as the “dearly loved wife of the late Michael and loving mother to Peter, who passed just eight days before and the late Richard.

"A much loved grandmother and sister.”

A service will be held at Carlton Parish Cemetery, Snaith on June 23 from noon.