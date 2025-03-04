Doncaster cheerleaders trying to raise £11.5k to get them to Disneyland Paris after successful auditions to perform there
Eighteen of the club’s students have been successful in auditions to perform at Disneyland Paris but they need help to raise the funds to cover the cost for the performers.
One parent explained: “We’re a small all star cheerleading club based in the ex-mining village of Askern in Doncaster with classes in Askern and Norton. Set up by a fabulous coach who lives in Askern to give the kids in the village a different option to football.
“Askern is an old pit town in an area of depravation based on data from the Indices of Multiple Deprivation.
“Bridie, our head coach, does her best to keep cost as low as possible to make the club inclusive to to all charging only £4 per sessions.
“None of the kids that joined had ever done cheerleading, most of them couldn't even do a cartwheel. With Bridie's nurturing guidance the kids in the team have blossomed over the two years we have been open.
“They now compete on the national stage winning multiple awards and are a recognised name in the cheerleading world. They also perform at local galas, events and fundraisers and two of the girls in the team have now passed their coaching qualifications.”
She continued: “All of the kids that attend (and now some adults too with our new adults team) have grown in confidence. Joining has given them a sense of belonging and really does feel like a family. Many friendships have been born and many of our members now support each other in other areas of life.
“The village has seen the club grow in strength and really does back the team. Askern Town Council are extremely proud of our achievements and offers support where they can.”
She concluded: “Eighteen of our students have had a gruelling few months giving up their evenings and weekends to rehearse. This is what dreams are made of.”
To help with the fundraising they are organising a raffle and have a GoFundMe page where donations can be made – click this link.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.