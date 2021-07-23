Doncaster beauty queen will run, swim and cycle to raise money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Charlotte Lister is the current Ms Diamond South Yorkshire.

The 33 year old from Auckley is taking part in the Bearathon which has been set up to celebrate the arrival of the bears in Sheffield this summer.

Charlotte said: “Sheffield Children’s Hospital is challenging people to run, walk, swim or cycle 2.75km a day.

“That adds up to 82.5km throughout the month.”

A massive £2.75 million is needed for the new cancer and leukemia ward in the hospital.

“This is not the first event I have taken part in for the hospital,” she said.

“Last year I completed the Theo 30 in 30 challenge and earlier this year I did the virtual 5K.

“I’ve raised £300 for the hospital so far.”

Charlotte is due to represent South Yorkshire at the finals of Ms Diamond UK in August.

If she wins she will then go on to compete in Vegas at the Regency International Competition.