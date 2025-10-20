Broadcaster Alastair Campbell joins Ed Miliband for Doncaster mental health debate
Mr Campbell, best known for his work during Tony Blair’s leadership of the Labour Party, joined the Doncaster North MP for the discussion, which also included represenatives from the likes of Andys Man Club, Mental Health FC and Doncaster Mind.
Also in attendance were representatives from Doncaster Citizens Advice Bureau, the People Focused Group, The Jackson Hope Foundation and Well Doncaster.
A spokesperson for Doncaster CAB said: “The round table was an important opportunity to highlight the growing link between poverty and mental health in our communities.
"At Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, we’re seeing more people every week experiencing stress, anxiety, and burnout driven by financial pressures — from debt and housing insecurity to rising living costs.
"These aren’t just “money problems”; they’re health problems too.
“It was great to join local partners in discussing how we can work together to tackle the social determinants of mental health, build resilience, and ensure the right support is available early on.
"A big thank you to Ed and Alastair for bringing attention to this vital issue and for recognising the incredible work happening across Doncaster’s VCSE sector.”
For more about Mental Health FC click HERE