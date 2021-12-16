M18 blocked north of Doncaster following rush hour smash this morning

The M18 north of Doncaster is blocked this morning following a rush hour collision.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 7:37 am

Two lanes of the motorway are currently blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident on the M18 southbound after junction 7, the M62 Interchange in East Yorkshire, close to East Cowick and Snaith.

Lanes two and three are currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect travel delays

We have contacted Highways England for further details of this morning’s incident.

Police are at the scene of the crash on the M18.
