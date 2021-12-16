Two lanes of the motorway are currently blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident on the M18 southbound after junction 7, the M62 Interchange in East Yorkshire, close to East Cowick and Snaith.

Lanes two and three are currently blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect travel delays

We have contacted Highways England for further details of this morning’s incident.