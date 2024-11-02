City of Doncaster Council awarded biosphere candidate status by UNESCO

Doncaster has taken a huge step towards becoming a UNESCO biosphere – the first in the north of England and the first non-coastal location in the UK.

UNESCO biospheres encourage sustainable development and investment – whilst helping to protect and enhance nature for future generations.

There are 738 UNESCO biospheres around the world and seven in the UK providing learning places for sustainability and aiming to find local ways to help solve big global challenges.

They contain important plants, animals, and landscapes, alongside places where people live and work.

Doncaster is home to important peatland areas.

The Doncaster area is home to some of the most important natural habitats in the country, which need protecting, enhancing and celebrating, such as the two large lowland peatlands - the biggest in England.

UNESCO projects across the UK bring in around £151 million worth of additional investment annually.

A Biosphere increases Doncaster’s opportunity to unlock more investment and grant funding.

For example, North Devon Biosphere attracted £355,000 from government grants in 2020/2021.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This progress towards becoming the first designated UNESCO Biosphere in the North of England is fantastic news for Doncaster and an important part of our plans for protecting our natural environment.

"In 2019, I declared a climate and biodiversity emergency and I am keen to explore new ideas and approaches that can deliver positive change for residents, businesses and our natural environment.

"A UNESCO biosphere will not bring any new restrictions, but will create many opportunities for Doncaster.

"It will allow for further protection of our nationally important peatlands carbon store and allow us opportunities to attract investment into the area, green jobs, and put Doncaster on the map to a wider audience.

“The Biosphere gives us the opportunity for carbon capture projects, enhancing our ability to meet our Net Zero targets whilst also providing opportunities for businesses in terms of potential investment and creating jobs around sustainable industries and wider supply chains.

“We want local people to further shape our plans and will be asking for your views in the next stage of the process so watch this space.”

Securing candidate status from the UK Man and Biosphere committee is the first step towards a full UNESCO designation and a vote of confidence in Doncaster City Council’s ambitions.

"Going forward we will be developing our partnerships further and engaging with local stakeholders to ensure that a biosphere can work for everyone,” added Mayor Jones.

City of Doncaster Council will discuss progress towards designation at the cabinet meeting on 6 November. The project will then start on the next steps, aiming to apply full nomination by September 2026 following a period of further work and consultation. The results of the application will be known by June 2027.

To find out more about Biospheres in the UK visit - Biosphere Reserves – UNESCO UK.

To find out more about Doncaster’s proposal visit - UNESCO Biosphere Proposal - YourLifeDoncaster.