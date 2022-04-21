More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.

Here is a list of locations provided by Santander, where branch opening hours will be moving to half day opening on Saturdays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santander in Doncaster is among 300 branches altering its Saturday opening hours.

The Doncaster branch in High Street is among those impacted.

Aberdeen

Abingdon

Altrincham

Andover

Armagh

Ashford

Ashton-Under-Lyne

Aylesbury

Ayr

Ballymena

Banbury

Bangor, Wales

Bangor Main Street, Northern Ireland

Barkingside

Barnet

Barnsley

Barnstaple

Barrow

Basildon

Basingstoke

Bath

Bedford

Belfast

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Billericay

Birkenhead

Birmingham King’s Heath

Birmingham Union Street

Bishops Stortford

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bluewater Park

Blyth

Bognor Regis

Bolton

Borehamwood

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brent Cross

Brentwood

Bridgend

Bridgwater

Brighton

Bristol, The Galleries

Bristol Kingswood

Brixton

Bromley

Burgess Hill

Burnley

Burton Upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Bury

Camberley

Cambridge

Camden Town

Canterbury

Canvey Island

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chatham

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Chesterfield

Chichester

Chippenham

Chorley

Christchurch

Cirencester

Clacton

Clapham Junction

Colchester

Colwyn Bay

Cookstown

Coventry

Crawley

Crewe

Croydon George Street

Croydon North End

Cumbernauld

Darlington

Dartford

Derby St Peters Street

Derby Market Place

Didsbury

Doncaster

Dover

Downpatrick

Dudley

Dumfries

Dundee

Dunfermline

Dunstable

Durham

Ealing

East Ham

East Kilbride

Eastbourne

Eastleigh

Edgware Road

Edgware

Edinburgh

Elgin

Eltham

Enfield

Epsom

Evesham

Exeter

Falmouth

Fareham

Farnborough

Farnham

Finchley

Folkestone

Formby

Gateshead Metro

Glasgow Argyll Street

Glasgow Byres Road

Glasgow Newton Mearns

Glasgow Rutherglen

Glengormley

Gloucester

Golders Green

Gosport

Gravesend

Greenford

Grimsby

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Halifax

Hammersmith

Harlesden

Harlow

Harrogate

Harrow

Hartlepool

Hastings

Hemel Hempstead

Hereford

Heswall

High Wycombe

Hoddesdon

Holloway

Hornchurch

Horsham

Hounslow

Hove

Huddersfield

Hull

Huntingdon

Ilford

Inverness

Ipswich

Islington

Keighley

Kendal

Kensington

Kettering

Kidderminster

Kilburn

Kings Lynn

Kingsbury

Kingston

Kirkby

Lakeside

Lancaster

Larne

Leamington Spa

Leeds Briggate

Leicester Clocktower

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard

Lewisham

Lincoln

Lisburn

Liverpool Allerton Road

Liverpool Lord Street

Liverpool Old Swan

Llanelli

Londonderry

Loughborough

Loughton

Lowestoft

Lurgan

Luton

Lytham St Annes

Macclesfield

Maidenhead

Maidstone

Maldon

Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

Mansfield

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Morpeth

Neath

Newark

Newbury

Newcastle

(City of) Newport, South Wales

Newport, Isle of Wight

Newry

Newton Abbot

Newtownards

Northallerton

Northampton

Northwich

Norwich

Nottingham

Oldham

Ormskirk

Orpington

Oswestry

Oxford

Paisley

Palmers Green

Peckham

Perth

Peterborough

Plymouth

Pontefract

Pontypridd

Poole

Portsmouth

Preston

Pudsey

Ramsgate

Rayleigh

Reading

Redditch

Retford

Richmond

Rochdale

Romford

Rotherham

Rugby

Ruislip

Salisbury

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Sevenoaks

Sheffield Fargate

Sheffield Meadowhall

Shipley

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Sittingbourne

Slough

Solihull

Southall

Southampton

Southend

Southport

Spalding

St Albans

St Austell

St Helens

Stafford

Staines

Stamford

Stevenage

Stirling

Stockport

Stockton

Stoke On Trent

Stourbridge

Stratford London

Streatham

Sunderland

Surrey Quays

Sutton

Sutton Coldfield

Swansea

Swindon

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford

Tonbridge

Tooting

Torquay

Trowbridge

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Urmston

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Wallington

Walsall

Walthamstow

Warrington

Washington

Waterlooville

Watford

Wellingborough

Wembley

West Bromwich

Weston-Super-Mare

Whitehaven

Widnes

Wigan

Willerby

Wimbledon

Winchester

Woking

Wolverhampton

Wood Green

Woolwich

Worcester

Worksop

Worthing

Wrexham

Yeovil