Blue badge abusers and fraudsters being snared by Doncaster Council enforcement teams
Figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, via a Freedom of Information request, reveal the success of council enforcement teams who have also issued thousands of fines to drivers wrongfully parking in disabled spaces since the start of 2023.
Over 2023, 2024 and the start of 2025, 15 reports of blue badge fraud or misuse were investigated by the authority.
The investigations resulted in two convictions of blue badge misuse with the offenders being fined.
Councillor Glyn Jones, deputy mayor of Doncaster and cabinet member for environment, housing and safer communities, said: “Abuse of the system — by, for instance, displaying a fake permit or allowing somebody else to fraudulently use an otherwise legitimate one — can have real consequences and could take parking spaces away from those who have a real need of them.
“This is something we take very seriously and those caught could risk incurring a fine from the Magistrates Court of up to £1,000. If you know somebody is misusing a Blue Badge in Doncaster, then we’d urge you to report it to us and we will investigate.”
Disabled parking spaces and blue badges offer people with accessibility needs the best opportunities to conduct their day-to-day business.
Spaces can offer shortened walks into local shopping centres or the option to park in the heart of Doncaster city centre, closer to vital services.
However, ineligible motorists can clog up disabled spaces with council enforcement teams issuing thousands of fines for wrongly parked vehicles since the start of 2023.
A total of 1,166 on and off street fines were issued in 2023. This figure boomed to 1,628 the following year.
460 fines have been issued in 2025 up to May 27.
Councillor Jones added: “We want to make sure that designated disabled parking spaces are available to those who genuinely need them.
“Blue Badges are intended to help people with disabilities, visible or otherwise, and health conditions park so they can more easily access services and amenities.”