Doncaster anti-racism and anti-Reform campaigner faces trial over assault at London demo

A Doncaster anti-racism campaigner who has launched a drive to stop Reform winning in the city is to go on trial, accused of assaulting a teenager at a demonstration in London.

64-year-old David Banks, who is heavily involved in Doncaster Stand Up To Racism, is due in court next year following his arrest at protest in the capital in 2023, the Free Press has learned.

Mr Banks has recently been behind a campaign to stop Nigel Farage’s Reform UK winning seats at the upcoming elections in Doncaster, organising protest meetings and leafleting homes.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called at 12:55 on Saturday, 1 July 2023 to reports of an assault during a protest.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was treated for head and leg injuries.

“Two other people sustained minor injuries.

“A man was arrested on 4 July 2023.

“David Banks, 64, of Doncaster was charged in August 2024 with assault (ABH).

“The charge relates to an incident in Russell Square, WC1 on 1 July 2023.

“He is due to stand trial at Wood Green Crown Court on 2 February 2026.”

The incident took place during a Marxist festival at the School of Oriental and African Studies.

Ahead of a Doncaster Stand Up To Racism meeting, a spokesperson for the organisation said: "After the racist riots in the summer, communities came together to reject the far right and we must continue to reject them in all forms. We can and will win, if we come together.”