28-year-old man dies in collision with lorry in latest Doncaster road crash tragedy

Police have launched an appeal for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal collision earlier today.

It is at least the sixth fatality on Doncaster’s roads in a matter of weeks – on top of a number of other serious collisions which have left people in hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

The latest tragedy unfolded this morning near to the M18 motorway, with emergency services at the scene for much of the day.

A 28-year-old man has died in Doncaster's latest road crash tragedy.

At 5.44am (3 February), police were called to a collision on the A630 West Moor Link, near the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 in Doncaster.

Officers attended the scene and found that a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volvo articulated lorry had been involved in a collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the Corsa, a 28-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.”

Part of the A630 West Moor Link and the M18 northbound exit slip road at junction 4 were closed for several hours while emergency services responded to the collision.

It reopened shortly after 2pm earlier today.

The spokesman added: “We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any drivers who were in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”

It is the latest in a series of recent tragedies on Doncaster’s roads.

Meanwhile, Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, were both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth on January 21.

20-year-old Alex Anderson died following a collision on High Levels Bank on January 16 and a 56-year-old motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a police car near to Hampole on January 23.

There have also been a number of other minor collisions which have closed key Doncaster routes in recent weeks, with police launching investigations and appealing for witnesses.

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 201 of 3 February 2024. You can also get in touch through the online portal.

Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected]. Please include the incident number in the subject of your email when submitting footage.