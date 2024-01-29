Man, 20, who died in Doncaster collision involving his motorbike and a car is named
and live on Freeview channel 276
On 16 January, around 7.40pm, Alex, aged 20, was riding his Aprilia Tuono motorbike along High Levels Bank (A18) when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Octavia.
The driver of the Skoda Octavia, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Alex, originally from South Wales, had been living and working in the Scunthorpe and Immingham areas of North Lincolnshire for the last 18 months.
His family is being supported and have today (29 January) shared a photograph of Alex.
They said: “We are devastated by Alex’s death and wish to thank the emergency services and everyone for their support at this time.”
We continue to ask that Alex’s family’s privacy is respected.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has footage or information to get in touch call 101 quoting 885 of 16 January 2024.