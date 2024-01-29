Man, 20, who died in Doncaster collision involving his motorbike and a car is named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 16 January, around 7.40pm, Alex, aged 20, was riding his Aprilia Tuono motorbike along High Levels Bank (A18) when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Octavia.

The driver of the Skoda Octavia, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex, originally from South Wales, had been living and working in the Scunthorpe and Immingham areas of North Lincolnshire for the last 18 months.

Alex Anderson.

His family is being supported and have today (29 January) shared a photograph of Alex.

They said: “We are devastated by Alex’s death and wish to thank the emergency services and everyone for their support at this time.”

We continue to ask that Alex’s family’s privacy is respected.