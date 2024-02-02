Fatal: Man, 23, in custody on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs following death of 75-year-old.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 6.10pm yesterday (1 February), police were called to reports of a serious collision involving two cars and a pedestrian on Greens Way in Mexborough.

Officers attended and found that a Peugeot Bipper Tepee and a Ford Fiesta had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was treated by the ambulance service but sadly died at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The driver of the Peugeot remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The driver of the Ford left the scene following the collision but has since been located by officers and arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. The 23-year-old man remains in custody at this time.

The A6023 was closed in both directions between the Adwick Road roundabout and the Swinton Road roundabout while emergency services responded. The road reopened around 2am this morning (2 February).

Officers are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 792 of 1 February 2024.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].