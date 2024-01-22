Man is killed in Doncaster road crash as police launch appeal for witnesses

A man has died after he was in collision with a car in Doncaster.

Police have launched an appeal for information following the death of the 77-year-old pedestrian last night.

At 7.22pm, police were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a silver Audi on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr.

The victim was treated by the ambulance service but sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage are asked to come forward.

You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 741 of 21 January 2024.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].