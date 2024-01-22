News you can trust since 1925
Man is killed in Doncaster road crash as police launch appeal for witnesses

A man has died after he was in collision with a car in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Police have launched an appeal for information following the death of the 77-year-old pedestrian last night.

At 7.22pm, police were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a silver Audi on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr.

The victim was treated by the ambulance service but sadly died at the scene.

Police were called to the tragedy in Doncaster last night.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage are asked to come forward.

You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 741 of 21 January 2024.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

