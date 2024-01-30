Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force was called at 9.14am on Friday 26 January following reports of a road traffic collision on the A635 in Doncaster.

It is reported that a white Ford Transit Luton van and a white Mercedes Sprinter van were involved in a collision at the junction with Red Hill Lane in Hickleton.

The passenger of the Ford Transit Luton van, a 43-year-old woman suffered serious injures and remains in hospital in a critical, life-threatening condition.

Man arrested and woman in a critical condition in hospital after van collision in Doncaster.

The driver of the Ford Transit Luton van, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Three others, including the arrested man were taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged.