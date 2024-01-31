Three vehicle collision causes major rush hour disruption in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
A three vehicle collision has caused major rush hour disruption in Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
Emergency services have been at the scene at St George’s Bridge throughout the morning following the crash at around 7.15am.

Police have also been at the scene of a separate incident between Stainforth and Barnby Dun.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called today (Wednesday 31 January) at 7.13am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19, in Doncaster.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Doncaster this morning.

"It is reported that the collision involved a white Renault van, a silver Ford Fusion and a blue Ford Focus.

“Officers alongside the ambulance service are currently at the scene. The road remains closed while emergency services complete their work.”

The road has been impacted from the Market Roundabout to St Mary's Roundabout.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are please asking members of the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible. Thank you.”

