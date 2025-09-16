A Costa Coffee drive-thru venue in Doncaster will soon open 24-hours-a-day after its application was approved by the City of Doncaster Council licensing sub-committee.

The coffee chain location on Argo Drive, off Wheatley Hall Road, went before the sub-committee in an application hearing after an objector raised concerns over anti-social behaviour, crime, noise and disturbance.

However, within 30 minutes of the committee meeting starting, the application had been approved.

The swift decision came because neither the applicants, nor the objector, attended the meeting – leaving councillors on the panel to make a decision based purely on the written submissions received earlier.

Delivering the panel’s verdict, committee chair Councillor Karl Hughes said: “After consideration of the application we have decided, by a majority of the members, to grant the application.

“There has been no attendance today, from either the Applicant, their representatives, or the objector. We have taken into account all of the information in the written application, the objection, and an accompanying email from the objector.

“In particular, we have considered that the objector has concerns around anti-social behaviour, crime, noise and safety.”

Cllr Hughes said that, along with the fact South Yorkshire Police have not made any representations with regard to the application, there was no evidence the Costa would prompt crime and disorder issues to arise.

He continued: “Whilst this committee sympathises with the objector’s concerns, we have not been presented with evidence that this premises will cause a public nuisance, be a risk to public safety, or result in crime and disorder.”

Now the application has been approved, the Costa Coffee venue will be able to remain open throughout the night and serve customers hot food and drinks.