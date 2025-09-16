A brand new stroke rehabilitation facility in Doncaster is an embodiment of the government’s 10-year health plan, the minister for care has said.

Stephen Kinnock MP visited Montagu Hospital in Mexborough to see the brand new Phoenix Therapy Suite – a pioneering “gym” using robotics to help stroke survivors.

“It’s been amazing to come to Mexborough and open this stroke rehab gym,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“It’s a really amazing embodiment of our 10-year plan. This is about bringing care closer to the community… It’s an amazing example of a way we can use new technology to take our health service into the 21st century.”

Kinnock, who was appointed minister for care in the Department of Health and Social Care after the general election, said getting people out of hospitals and back to their communities is vital for addressing the NHS issues dominating public conversation.

He said: “Sadly because of 14 years of incompetence, we have seen massive pressure growing on hospitals, on secondary and acute care.

“We have all seen the queues outside accident and emergency; we have seen care in corridors. The only way we’re going to alleviate that pressure is getting people cared for in the community.”

The minister watched three patients using the robotics in the suite, which can help encourage movement in the hands and fingers, build leg strength and even assist with walking.

He watched as Jeff Drabble used one of the machines, which assists with walking, for the first time.

It was a momentous moment for Jeff, who has not been able to walk since his stroke, which began whilst driving home from London on the A1.

He told the LDRS it was an “unbelievable” experience to walk using the robot.

“It makes your body and your mind think that you can actually do it,” he said, “It’s still going to be a long road, but I can actually get there.”

Jeff said the therapists and staff at Montagu Hospital were crucial to his progress – and leaving the hospital, without a wheelchair, now felt like a real possibility.

“I’m definitely going to walk out of here,” he said, “I will walk out of here. Definitely.”

The suite is pioneering for NHS services, and the project has been spearheaded by Dr Peter Anderton.

It is said the facility will help physical therapists rehabilitate stroke survivors more effectively than before.

Dr Anderton said: “We need to deliver more therapy. It’s completely unrealistic in any financial environment that we’re going to double or triple the number of therapists, so we’ve got to work smarter.

“In fact, even if we were delivering an optimal amount of therapy at this point, stroke numbers are projected to increase over coming decades so we have got to keep working smarter just to keep where we are – so I think this sort of robotic therapy is the future.”