Doncaster NHS Trust "proud" of top half ranking as league tables return

The Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) have been ranked in the top half of community and mental health trusts in England on new league tables.

RDaSH, which serves Doncaster alongside the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (DBTH), ranked 30th out of 61 non acute hospital trusts.

Kathryn Lavery, RDaSH chair, said the trust was “proud of positive results in the league table” which related to feedback from patients on its community mental healthcare and crisis care.

Ms Lavery said the “simplicity and clarity” of the new league tables were “welcome” – in line with the Trust’s commitment “to openness and transparency”.

Last week, NHS league tables were reintroduced after around two decades out of use.

It was a move the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said would end the “postcode lottery” in the speed and quality of treatment.

Ms Lavery said: “In one place we will see information about our work, which covers measures of safety, staff experience, finance, and waiting times. We understand that the measures involved will evolve, and of course, as a trust offering over 150 different services, simple measures may not do justice to everything we do.

“Our ranking would be higher without the reliance on £2.4million of deficit support funding to balance our finances, as we have done successfully in 2023, 2024 and 2025. National guidance aims to end that funding in 2026 and 2027, and we have plans to end our need for it in line with that guidance. Half-way through this year we are meeting our financial plans.

“Our value for money index is apparently the best among all our peers, and our underlying deficit reflects incomplete funding of national pay awards. These are a strong basis for further improvement in the months ahead, but we cannot be complacent.”

The recent league tables rank NHS trusts over the months of April, May and June 2025.