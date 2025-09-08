Reform UK’s newest councillor in Doncaster has distanced himself from old social media posts in which he told an X user they should be “f***ing terrified” of Islam.

Councillor Isaiah-John Reasbeck received intense backlash on social media ahead of the May 2025 local elections – in which he was a candidate – and the Bentley by-election in August.

In one post on X, dated August 6, 2024, he wrote: “Bradford has one of the biggest Muslim populations in Europe it is also one of the biggest s***holes in Europe draw your own conclusions.”

He then followed it up on the same day when he wrote in response to another post that people should be “f***ing terrified” of Islam.

Cllr Isaiah-John Reasbeck spoke to the LDRS in his first feature interview since being elected as councillor for Bentley ward. | LDRS

In his first sit-down interview since being elected councillor for Bentley ward on the City of Doncaster Council, Reasbeck was asked if he stood by the posts he’d made only 13-months earlier.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I do not stand by those posts. I especially don’t stand by the wording. I was 18 at the time and I wasn’t even looking at the council at all really.”

Reasbeck said if he could “reword” the posts, he would, but said he wouldn’t get into what words he would choose if given that chance.

The Union Flag flying outside Doncaster Civic Office. | LDRS

Now the youngest councillor on the City of Doncaster Council, Reasbeck’s election secured a seat defence for Reform UK, who held the position before Samuel Booth resigned in July – citing “personal reasons”.

Reasbeck told the LDRS: “The experience of being elected has worn off and now the responsibility’s coming in and I’ve got to do the job.

“The hope is to represent the people of Bentley and the surrounding areas to the best of my ability. The Post Office is something we need to get open again, and the community centre. Those two things are big things.”

Isaiah-John Reasbeck told the LDRS he no longer agrees with the posts he shared in August 2024. | LDRS

He said he’d had many great conversations with his new ward colleague, Cllr Rebecca Booth (Reform UK), but was yet to have a detailed conversation with Cllr James Church, who also represents Bentley ward, but for the Labour Party.

“We have got to work across party, especially on ward issues,” he said. “No one benefits from not doing so. We’ll work together to deliver for the people of Bentley ward.”

Reasbeck said he felt the Reform UK group had done “alright” since sweeping to a council majority in May 2025.

He said Cllr Jackie Dudley, Tickhill and Wadworth, had been leading the way on representing local people with her work on securing new dropped curbs and addressing overgrown hedges.

He added: “Obviously we got a motion pushed through in July, which the Mayor didn’t adopt… as is her right.

“The idea of the motion was to keep council buildings apolitical. It may not have been worded in the best way though.”

Reasbeck told the LDRS he doesn’t want to settle with being a ‘backbench’ Reform UK councillor and wanted to contribute in any way he could.

“I’ll get involved with any committees that need taking on and we will get into that when I’m into the swing of things,” he said.

“First and foremost though, we’re representing the people of Bentley. We all get into this to help the people of Doncaster… that’s what I’m fully fixed on at the moment.”

Finishing with a message to his new ward constituents, Reasbeck said: “I will do my best to do right by you and the people of Bentley ward and improve the area overall.

“I’m very approachable. Come talk to me if I’m in the area, my email is also on the council website.”