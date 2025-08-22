Video: Reform UK MP backs party's newest Doncaster councillor

Doncaster’s newest Reform UK councillor has won support from one of the party’s MP who visited the city ahead of his Bentley by-election success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaiah-John Reasbeck was elected for the Bentley ward of City of Doncaster Council at Thursday’s poll, holding the seat for his party, who claimed victory at May’s council elections.

The by-election was sparked by by the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth who stepped down from his new role for “personal reasons” on July 7 – just two months after being elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Reasbeck, who is also a serving councillor on Hatfield Town Council, stood for Reform UK in the Hexthorpe and Balby North ward in May.

Richard Tice with new Bentley councillor Isaiah-John Reasbeck.

Ahead of polling, he was given support for his campaign by Reform UK deputy leader and Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice, who gathered with supporters in Bentley Park.

However, a planned visit by fellow Reform UK MP Lee Anderson to support the campaign failed to materialise, with no explanation for the no-show given by the party.

Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, was meant to take part in a meet and greet with supporters in Bentley Park on September 9, but both the MP and party declined to comment on the event afterwards.

Bentley by election full results

(Bold denotes elected)

Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK) – 1,062

Matthew Jones (Labour) – 912

Jane Nightingale (Independent) – 169

Christine Lunney (Conservative) – 121

Vanessa Aradia (Green) – 79

Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats) – 39

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 29

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party) -15