Video: Reform UK MP backs party's newest Doncaster councillor
Isaiah-John Reasbeck was elected for the Bentley ward of City of Doncaster Council at Thursday’s poll, holding the seat for his party, who claimed victory at May’s council elections.
The by-election was sparked by by the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth who stepped down from his new role for “personal reasons” on July 7 – just two months after being elected.
Coun Reasbeck, who is also a serving councillor on Hatfield Town Council, stood for Reform UK in the Hexthorpe and Balby North ward in May.
Ahead of polling, he was given support for his campaign by Reform UK deputy leader and Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice, who gathered with supporters in Bentley Park.
However, a planned visit by fellow Reform UK MP Lee Anderson to support the campaign failed to materialise, with no explanation for the no-show given by the party.
Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, was meant to take part in a meet and greet with supporters in Bentley Park on September 9, but both the MP and party declined to comment on the event afterwards.
Bentley by election full results
(Bold denotes elected)
Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK) – 1,062
Matthew Jones (Labour) – 912
Jane Nightingale (Independent) – 169
Christine Lunney (Conservative) – 121
Vanessa Aradia (Green) – 79
Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats) – 39
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 29
Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party) -15