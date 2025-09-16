Health minister says government is delivering for Doncaster in visit to hospital

A government minister has acknowledged that Labour needs to communicate its successes better to people in Doncaster to combat the rise of Reform UK.

Stephen Kinnock MP, minister for care in the Department of Health and Social Care, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) during a visit to Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

He said the government was delivering – and had delivered – for British people in a number of ways, but suggested it needed to be better communicated, as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK dominate national headlines and continue to lead in the polls.

Stephen Kinnock MP said Labour had been delivering for people in Doncaster. | LDRS

“I think this government is delivering,” Kinnock said, “We’ve put wages up. Wages are going ahead of prices for the first time in 10 years.”

He added: “We have had five interest rate cuts, we’ve done five million additional elective appointments in the NHS, 2,000 more GPs on the front line.

“The government is delivering. We’ve just got to tell that story and make people know and understand that we are delivering and making those changes every day.”

Kinnock’s comments come after the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, shuffled his Downing Street team with additions it is understood are hoped to help the government with communicating its successes with the public.

It included the appointment of Darren Jones MP as chief secretary to the prime minister, just as parliament returned from its summer break.

Kinnock continued: “It’s going to take a long time to clear up after the 14 years of neglect and incompetence before us.

Kinnock was visiting Doncaster to see a new stroke rehab facility at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough. | LDRS

“As for Reform is concerned, I think we need to be very realistic about what Nigel Farage is and who he is.

“This is a man who just went to Washington to trash talk our country – comparing it to North Korea. This is a man who admires [Vladimir] Putin more than any other politician.

“This is a man who wants to privatise the NHS and this is the party that had a conference that had a man on stage who said the reason King Charles got cancer is that he had the Covid vaccine.

“I think people need to – when they look at Reform – they really need to look at Reform with eyes wide open and see what it stands for.

“Of course, as the Labour government, we need to do more. We’re just getting started… The prime minister is rolling up his sleeves and working on that day in and day out.”

Kinnock was visiting Montagu Hospital to see a brand new therapy unit for stroke survivors, which has been hailed by hospital staff as “the future”.

The minister said he was very impressed by what he had seen and the benefits the facility would be bringing to patients, helping get them out of hospital and back into their communities.