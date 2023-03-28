Club 3000 'delighted' as it confirms takeover of Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club

The club in East Laith Gate had been earmarked for closure due to the cost of living crisis.

But players arriving at the venue in recent days have been met with posters saying the club will be rebranded under the Club 3000 name and will stay open, a move now confirmed by the firm themselves.

A spokesman said: “Club 3000 Bingo can confirm it has bought the Mecca bingo club in Doncaster and will be opening their doors to customers as Club 3000 Bingo on 5 April 2023.

Doncaster's Mecca Bingo will re-open as Club 3000 in April.

"The operator is delighted to bring the Club 3000 brand to Doncaster as they have been looking for an opportunity in the area for a while and look forward to working with all the staff and welcoming new and old customers through the door.”

Club 3000 is the largest independent licensed independent bingo club operator, with 23 venues across the country.

The long-standing and popular Mecca club had initially been due to shut in February – but was given a stay of execution as talks continued over its future and upset customers demanded it be kept open.

The club will be closed on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April for staff training and also to allow Mecca to remove some of its branded equipment and for Club 3000 to install some of its new kit.

It will reopen the doors on Wednesday 5 April at 11am.

Founded in 2006 by Brian Fraser, Club 3000 describes itself as a family run business which “takes pride in offering a first-class bingo experience.”

Club 3000 Bingo has expanded from just a single venue in 2006 to sitess across the UK, making it the third largest bingo chain in the country.

In January, John Dyson, Operations Director at Mecca Bingo said: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Doncaster club are being discussed.

"We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

As news of the impending closure broke, one upset regular contacted the Free Press calling for the venue to stay open.

They said: “It has come as a great shock to the customers and more importantly the staff.

"Having played bingo for many, many years here like other customers, it's been the hub for many of us and many elderly.

"It is somewhere to meet, feel safe and enjoy a game of bingo giving them an afternoon or evening out.

"It's going to be such a massive loss to us all and a lot of staff who have become friends now losing their jobs.

"It is another iconic building going again in Doncaster and no one seems to know about it. I hope the Mecca group realises the impact this will have on the Doncaster club that they may re think on their decisions.”