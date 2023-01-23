Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club 'closing its doors for good' says staff member

Mecca Bingo in East Laith Gate will shut at the end of February, a worker has said on social media, with the company confirming a number of other closures across the UK.

The firm, part of the Rank Group, has yet to officially confirm the shutdown.

But an employee at the Doncaster branch wrote on Facebook: “Well the time is right to let family and friends know.

Doncaster's Mecca Bingo is closing down, a member of staff has said.

"Unfortunately Mecca Doncaster is closing its doors for good on Sunday evening 26 February after 40 plus years.

"It will be sadly missed after 19 years of working full time there. But let’s see what’s round the corner. We would also like to invite past members of staff to our final evening.”

The huge venue, above the Relish bar and restaurant, has attracted thousands of players over the years with daily bingo sessions.

It is one of 70 Mecca venues across the country and bosses have already confirmed plans to shut branches in Hull and Chester.

Last week, Mecca issued a statement regarding the Hull and Chester clubs which said: John Dyson told Cheshire Live: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Chester and Hull clubs are being discussed. We are currently in consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

The Free Press understands clubs in Leeds, Dewsbury, Hayes and Hillingdon are also earmarked for closure, with the decision being blamed on the cost of living crisis.

Doncaster bingo fans have reacted with shock to the news.

One said “devastating news” while another added: “It will be a very sad evening.”

Another wrote: “It's so sad and heartbreaking.

"There has been a lot of good memories in there over years. I feel sorry for all the lovely Mecca Bingo staff.

"It will always been In our memories and we was the Mecca Bingo family. Mecca will be missed

Another described it as the ‘end of an era’ while another posted: “Very sad news, massive part of my life for 25 years and met all the best people. I'll be there on the 26th.”

