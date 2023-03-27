Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club set to stay open following Club 3000 takeover

The long-standing and popular Mecca club in East Laith Gate had initially been due to shut earlier this year – but was given a stay of execution as talks continued over its future and upset customers demanded it be kept open.

In recent days, players at the club have been met with a poster announcing the takeover of the venue by a firm called Club 3000.

The poster, positioned in the foyer and shared with the Free Press, carries a message from Club 3000 operations director Stephen Pidgeon which reads: “Hello everyone, we are delighted to announce Mecca Bingo Doncaster is joining the Club 3000 family on Monday 3 April.

Mecca Bingo is reportedly being rebranded and reopening as Club 3000.

"Club 3000 is the largest independent bingo company in the UK - we have 22 clubs and Doncaster is our 23rd venue.

"We will be closed on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April for staff training and also to allow Mecca to remove some of their branded equipment and for us to install some of our new kit.

"We will reopen the doors on Wednesday 5 April at 11am.

"We can't wait!”

We have contacted both Mecca and Club 3000 for comment.

Founded in 2006 by Brian Fraser, Club 3000 describes itself as a family run business which “takes pride in offering a first-class bingo experience.”

Club 3000 Bingo has expanded from just a single venue in 2006 to sitess across the UK, making it the third largest bingo chain in the country.

The club, above the Relish restaurant, was initially due to close on February 26 – but stayed open as talks continued.

In January, John Dyson, Operations Director at Mecca Bingo said: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Doncaster club are being discussed.

"We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

Ahead of the planned closure, bosses gave an update stating: “Consultation on the proposed closure of our Doncaster site has been extended. Discussions are ongoing and we will be making an announcement once complete.”

As news of the impending closure broke, one upset regular contacted the Free Press calling for the venue to stay open.

They said: “It has come as a great shock to the customers and more importantly the staff.

"Having played bingo for many, many years here like other customers, it's been the hub for many of us and many elderly.

"It is somewhere to meet, feel safe and enjoy a game of bingo giving them an afternoon or evening out.

"It's going to be such a massive loss to us all and a lot of staff who have become friends now losing their jobs.

"It is another iconic building going again in Doncaster and no one seems to know about it. I hope the Mecca group realises the impact this will have on the Doncaster club that they may re think on their decisions.”