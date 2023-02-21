Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club is given stay of execution as talks continue

Doncaster's Mecca Bingo is set to close down - but has been given a stay of execution.

Mecca Bingo in East Laith Gate was due to close down on Sunday – with players picking up their pens, dabbers and bingo cards for the last time.

But bosses have said talks are still ongoing over the future of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans of the closure were first revealed last month with the firm confirming a social media post by an employee at the club of its impending shutdown.

In January, John Dyson, Operations Director at Mecca Bingo said: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Doncaster club are being discussed.

"We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

Ahead of this week’s planned closure, bosses have given an update stating: “Consultation on the proposed closure of our Doncaster site has been extended. Discussions are ongoing and we will be making an announcement once complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As news of the impending closure broke, one upset regular contacted the Free Press calling for the venue to stay open.

They said: “It has come as a great shock to the customers and more importantly the staff.

"Having played bingo for many, many years here like other customers, it's been the hub for many of us and many elderly.

"It is somewhere to meet, feel safe and enjoy a game of bingo giving them an afternoon or evening out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be such a massive loss to us all and a lot of staff who have become friends now losing their jobs.

"It is another iconic building going again in Doncaster and no one seems to know about it. I hope the Mecca group realises the impact this will have on the Doncaster club that they may re think on their decisions.”

A worker revealed that it would shut at the end of February, as the company confirmed a number of other closures across the UK.

The employee at the Doncaster branch wrote on Facebook: “Well the time is right to let family and friends know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately Mecca Doncaster is closing its doors for good on Sunday evening 26 February after 40 plus years.

"It will be sadly missed after 19 years of working full time there. But let’s see what’s round the corner. We would also like to invite past members of staff to our final evening.”

The huge venue, above the Relish bar and restaurant, has attracted thousands of players over the years with daily bingo sessions.

It is one of 70 Mecca venues across the country and bosses have already confirmed plans to shut branches in Hull and Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Free Press understands clubs in Leeds, Dewsbury, Hayes and Hillingdon are also earmarked for closure, with the decision being blamed on the cost of living crisis.

Doncaster bingo fans reacted with shock at last month’s announcement.

One said “devastating news” while another added: “It will be a very sad evening.”

Another wrote: “It's so sad and heartbreaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been a lot of good memories in there over years. I feel sorry for all the lovely Mecca Bingo staff.