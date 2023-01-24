Call to save Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club as firm confirms closure plans

Mecca Bingo in East Laith Gate is due to close down next month – and players have reacted with anger after the plans to shut were revealed over the weekend.

The firm has now confirmed a social media post by an employee at the club – as petitions start up across the country to save other under threat Mecca sites.

John Dyson, Operations Director, Mecca Bingo said: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Doncaster club are being discussed.

Doncaster's Mecca Bingo club is due to close next month.

"We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

As news of the impending closure broke, one upset regular contacted the Free Press calling for the venue to stay open.

They said: “It has come as a great shock to the customers and more importantly the staff.

"Having played bingo for many, many years here like other customers, it's been the hub for many of us and many elderly.

"It is somewhere to meet, feel safe and enjoy a game of bingo giving them an afternoon or evening out.

"It's going to be such a massive loss to us all and a lot of staff who have become friends now losing their jobs.

"It is another iconic building going again in Doncaster and no one seems to know about it. I hope the Mecca group realises the impact this will have on the Doncaster club that they may re think on their decisions.”

Yesterday, a worker revealed that will shut at the end of February, as the company confirmed a number of other closures across the UK.

The employee at the Doncaster branch wrote on Facebook: “Well the time is right to let family and friends know.

"Unfortunately Mecca Doncaster is closing its doors for good on Sunday evening 26 February after 40 plus years.

"It will be sadly missed after 19 years of working full time there. But let’s see what’s round the corner. We would also like to invite past members of staff to our final evening.”

The huge venue, above the Relish bar and restaurant, has attracted thousands of players over the years with daily bingo sessions.

It is one of 70 Mecca venues across the country and bosses have already confirmed plans to shut branches in Hull and Chester.

The Free Press understands clubs in Leeds, Dewsbury, Hayes and Hillingdon are also earmarked for closure, with the decision being blamed on the cost of living crisis.

Doncaster bingo fans have reacted with shock to the news.

One said “devastating news” while another added: “It will be a very sad evening.”

Another wrote: “It's so sad and heartbreaking.

"There has been a lot of good memories in there over years. I feel sorry for all the lovely Mecca Bingo staff.

"It will always been In our memories and we was the Mecca Bingo family. Mecca will be missed