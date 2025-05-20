Liverpool FC legends coming to Doncaster for evening of football nostalgia

Four Liverpool Football Club legends are coming to Doncaster for an evening of football nostalgia, lifting the lid on their incredible careers.

Anfield aces Jan Molby, Steve McMahon, Peter Beardsley and Bruce Grobbelaar will all be at the Hilton Garden Inn later this year where fans will be able to hear some tales from their lives on the football field.

The evening on October 17 will also include a question and answer session where supporters will be able to quiz the four.

Denmark-born Molby spent 12 years at Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in 218 appearances and is still icon with fans of the Merseyside club.

Ex-England footballer Beardsley was at Anfield between 1987 and 1991, grabbing 46 goals in 131 appearances. He also starred for the Three Lions at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

McMahon meanwhile made over 200 appearances for Livepool, notching 29 goals, while goalkeeper Grobbelaar made 440 appearances between 1981 and 1994.

