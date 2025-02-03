This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Doobie Brothers are set for five dates in the United Kingdom to support their new album, Walk This Road 🎶

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act The Doobie Brothers are set to perform in the UK in 2025.

The band are set for four dates across the country, while also supporting Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park.

Here’s where The Doobie Brothers are performing and when you can get tickets to see them live.

It’s a welcome return to our shores for one of the USA’s iconic, hallowed rock bands in history - The Doobie Brothers.

The highly anticipated tour will showcase the reunited Doobie Brothers line-up—Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee, and Michael McDonald. Fans can look forward to new music from their upcoming studio album, Walk This Road, set for release on June 6 via Rhino Records.

This marks the first album from the four-member line-up in over 40 years.

The Doobie Brothers will be returning to the UK in 2025 for five dates - including supporting Jeff Lynne's ELO. | Provided

Alongside their headlining arena shows, The Doobie Brothers will join Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra as a special guest for the sold-out final BST Hyde Park show on July 13. For those who can't make it to Hyde Park, The Doobie Brothers will return to London to headline The O2.

So where are The Doobie Brothers also playing in the United Kingdom, and what have the band been performing recently?

Where are The Doobie Brothers performing in the UK in 2025?

The Doobie Brothers are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see The Doobie Brothers performing in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with OVO Hydro pre-sale ticket access will be the first to score tickets from February 4 2025 at 10am, while Co-Op and O2 Priority pre-sales will take place February 5 2025. All remaining pre-sales will commence on February 6 2025.

General ticket sales

The remaining tickets will then go on general sale from February 7 2025 through Ticketmaster.

What have The Doobie Brothers performed live recently?

While the band will undoubtedly be performing songs from their new album, we can take a look thanks to Setlist.FM at what The Doobie Brothers performed at their last show, which took place on October 16 2025 from the TD Station, Saint John, Canada.

Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) (Eddie Holland cover)

Here to Love You

Dependin' on You

Rockin' Down the Highway

Walk This Road

Sweet Maxine

You Belong to Me

Clear as the Driven Snow

Cannonball

Another Park, Another Sunday

It Keeps You Runnin'

Spirit

One Step Closer

Eyes of Silver

Minute by Minute

World Gone Crazy

Without You

Jesus Is Just Alright (The Art Reynolds Singers cover)

What a Fool Believes (Kenny Loggins cover)

Long Train Runnin'

China Grove

Encore

Black Water

Amazing Grace (John Newton cover)

Takin' It to the Streets

Listen to the Music

Are you excited for the news that The Doobie Brothers are once again coming to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025? Share your previous experiences if you’ve seen the band live by leaving a comment down below.