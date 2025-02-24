The former X-Factor contestant was ‘gutted’ over the doctor's orders.

Olly Murs has apologised to fans on social media over the weekend.

The apology comes after the singer was forced to cancel one of his tour dates.

Murs revealed that the cancellation came after being advised by doctors.

Olly Murs has had to cancel one of his performances due to being advised to rest following a throat infection.

The show, which was set to take place at trendy Dubai hangout Bla-Bla, was set to take place on February 21 2025, however the former X-Factor contestant took to social media to reveal he was struggling with the ailment.

Posting on Instagram, Murs explained: “To everyone here in Dubai, unfortunately due to doctors orders I am having to cancel tonight’s show at Bla-Bla because of a throat infection.

I am so gutted. I look forward coming back ASAP and will share new date information as soon as can. Olly x”

A photo of Olly was also shared on his social media accounts, with the singer not looking 100% by all accounts. “A man with a broken voice,” he captioned the post, “Gutted Dubai, I’ll be back.”

The singer is currently celebrating his 15th anniversary of hits, with his next performance according to his website set to take place on April 24 2025 in Plymouth, when Murs starts the UK leg of his tour.

How serious can a throat infection be for a singer?

A throat infection can be quite serious for a singer, depending on its severity. It can cause inflammation, pain, and swelling in the vocal cords, making it difficult or even impossible to sing.

Even a mild infection can alter vocal quality, reduce range, and lead to strain or long-term damage if a singer tries to push through it.

For professional vocalists, rest is crucial to avoid complications like vocal nodules, laryngitis, or even permanent vocal damage. That’s why doctors often recommend complete vocal rest, hydration, and sometimes medication to speed up recovery.

Do you think that Olly Murs will have similar issues when he performs on his UK tour dates from April? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.