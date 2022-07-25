The Leicester hitmakers, known for classic anthems such as Fire, LSF, Club Foot and Empire, will appear at the venue on October 31.

The group, fresh from headlining Sheffield’s Tramlines festival on Saturday, will be touring in support of new album The Alchemist’s Euphoria.

Support will come from Wigan indie band The Lathums who will be making a swift return to Doncaster following a support slot in front of 20,000 fans at the Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott concert at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

Kasabian are coming to The Dome on October 31. (Photo: Robin Burns)

Kasabian’s UK tour will see them also play dates in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The band have previously appeared at The Dome, performing a sell out show there in 2013.

Iconic Smiths frontman Morrissey is also coming to the venue later this year.